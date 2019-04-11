If you are looking for something to do on Thursday and Friday evenings, the Toledo Museum of Arts might be the place for you.

Beginning Thursday Nov. 7, the Museum Cafe will have Happy Hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. This is an extension of the current happy hour on Thursdays and adding Friday.

There are specials such as half-off beer and wine, and buy one entree, receive another of equal or lesser value for 50% off.

“The Toledo Museum of Art has everything you need for a perfect date night,” said Maricarmen Westmark, TMA’s special events and food services manager. “Whether it’s your first date or your fiftieth, TMA is a great place to get to know one another while enjoying each other’s company. And best of all, admission to the Museum is free.”

Not only is this a great option for food for date night or dinner with friends, there is an array of date-appropriate highlights from the TMA MyGuide.

The TMA MyGuide serves as a scavenger hunt that makes even the first-time visitors trip fun and comfortable. The scavenger hunt acts as a way to explore the different galleries and enjoy your time.

Whether you are looking for something fun with that special date night, tour of the galleries, or a meal, the Museum cafe is a great option for both.

For visitors, new and old, you'll find new items on the updated fall/winter menu. There are hearty meal options as well as healthy options, with choices for vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free diets.

In addition, the menu offers specialty meals like handmade gnocchi, smoked salmon, and various vegetables.

Anyone can visit the Toledo Museum of Art for free. Parking is just $8 for

