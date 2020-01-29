TOLEDO, Ohio — Channel your inner sleuth this month with "Escape the Manor House" through Metroparks Toledo.

Clues, puzzles and challenges will point you through the Manor House's hour-long escape challenge.

If you get stuck, don't worry.

"We're here to make sure you have fun," Matt Killam with Metroparks Toledo said.

You can choose from two different escape themes. In "Otis has Oak Wilt," you'll help the Metroparks mascot — Otis the Oak Leaf — find the treatment he needs for his sickness. With "Squatch Wedding," you'll help the behemoth track down his missing bride.

It's all about conservation education, while having a great time, Killam explained.

All ages are welcome. You'll pay $15 for "Otis has Oak Wilt" and $20 for "Squatch Wedding."

Both escape challenges run weekend evenings in February. You can sign up here.

If you'd like to try corporate team-building exercises with this challenge, call 419-407-9768 or e-mail Ashley.Smith@metroparkstoledo.com.

