It’s the “End of Prohibition” at the Adam’s Street Block Party on Saturday

After 2020 The Village on Adams is welcoming everyone back for their annual block party.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Village on Adams is celebrating the “End of Prohibition” for their annual block party on Saturday between 11th and 21st streets.

The Village is excited to welcome everyone back to the annual celebration on Saturday. The Adams Street Block Party will run from 2-10 p.m.

After 2020 The Village decided to theme this years’ celebration "End of Prohibition." Each establishment is participating in the celebration with drink specials, sidewalk sales and live music.

The traditional water balloon fight will be continued and held in the middle of the street. There will also be a dunk tank with city celebrities.