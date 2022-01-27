Elroy's Deli Market continues to grow as a downtown Fremont lunch spot

The Italian deli has been open for four years and offers fresh salads, sandwiches and Neapolitan pizzas.

FREMONT, Ohio — It's becoming a staple in the growing downtown Fremont area, featuring everything you'll need to satisfy your authentic shopping needs.

Founded four years ago by Tom and Shawn Kern and named after their father, Elroy's Deli Market has quickly become a favorite lunch or dinner spot in Fremont's downtown.

Offering fresh, local ingredients and house-made bread, the dine-in and take-home sandwiches and salads are big sellers.

"I'd have to say the 'Fresh Prince Philly Steak sandwich,' our Elroy meatball sandwich, we make a huge chicken parmesan sandwich that some people absolutely love," said general manager Troy Brown.

And it's not just the deli service and sandwiches that have made this a successful downtown Fremont business; Elroy's has also become a popular spot for pizza as well.

"Friday night is the hotspot for pizza here. From 5 to 8 o'clock, our pizza boys are just slammin'," Brown said.

They also offer a drive-thru window and have a full deli meat section, plus a marketplace featuring many locally made items.

"We actually spend a lot of time working with local people. We use Roots, which is a local poultry place; we use Hasselbach's, which is a local meat place. Some of the local produce, when we can get it in the Summertime. We try to source locally as best we can year-round," said Nick Lapolla, director of operations with Moonshine Entertainment, the operators of Elroy's Deli.

Since opening in their Front Street location, Elroy's has watched Fremont's downtown take new life with more local businesses moving in.

"I've been with the company for four years now, and I've watched 26 businesses open up just in the two blocks of the main downtown here. We do a great job with farmers markets every summer, we have special events in time for New Year's Eve, for Christmas... And on and on and on," said Lapolla.

Elroy's Deli Market is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and closed on Sundays.