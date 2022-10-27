GO 419: Eerie Manor Tours at Wildwood Metropark

Metroparks Toledo offers a spooky spin on their annual Holidays at the Manor House with 20 family-friendly Halloween room displays.

TOLEDO, Ohio — With Halloween weekend coming up, there will be plenty of chances to get out and enjoy some spooky sights and activities.

Metroparks Toledo is putting a Halloween spin on one of its annual Christmas traditions to offer a fun and family-friendly event.

The Manor House at Wildwood Metropark is known for its annual holiday decoration walkthroughs.

Now, for the first time this weekend, the Metroparks are taking that same idea to also celebrate the Halloween season.

"We were so excited to all of the folks who really rallied around this, to come in to give their time, their talents, and their decorations to make this a success," Metroparks director of education and programming Shannon Hughes said.

Eerie Manor Tours features 20 rooms filled with volunteer decorators' favorite spooky, scary and fun Halloween themes ranging from popular seasonal movies to classic iconic imagery.

Just like Holidays at the Manor House, admission is completely free.

"It also isn't a trunk or treat, so we do have lots of events where we're in the community, passing out candy," Hughes said. "This one is very similar to our holiday experience where you just walk through and check out the decorations and maybe get some inspiration for what you can do for your house when you're passing out candy to those trick-or-treaters."

Although these decorations are a bit spookier than what you'd expect at Christmas time, they promise there are no jump scares, and everything will remain family-friendly.

"We did want to give them a safe introduction to what Halloween can be. And so we decided there won't be any chainsaws except the work going on outside, there won't be any jump scares or anything like that," Hughes said.

This Halloween weekend event is expected to become a new annual tradition at the Manor House.

And is one of the ongoing new projects the Metroparks are implementing to get more people to visit the parks.

"By just having fun and getting people out in the parks to see what we have to offer. And the more people we can get out to the Metroparks this time of year I think the more we will win over as nature lovers." Scott Carpenter, Metroparks Director of Public Relations, said.

Eerie Manor Tours run Friday, Oct. 28, through Monday, Oct. 31, with varying times to visit each day.