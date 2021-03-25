TOLEDO, Ohio — Wondering what to have for lunch Wednesday? How about filling your stomach and helping a charity at the same time? Check out one of the two Jersey Mike’s in Toledo on March 31 for their “Eat a Sub, Help a Charity” event.
Whether you grab a sub for one, a meal with a friend or share a catering box with your local heroes; 100% of sales go to a charity. In the Toledo area, money will support the Open Door Sober Living Program.
Orders can also be made through their app for delivery and contactless pickup.
You can participate in this event at one of the two locations in Toledo:
- 6710 West Central Ave
- 3444 Secor Road
This event is part of Jersey Mike’s locations nationwide Month of Giving campaign in March. Since 2011 Jersey Mike’s has raised over $32 million for local charities. To learn more visit Jersey Mike’s online.