100% of sales go to a local charity during #dayofgiving event March 31.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Wondering what to have for lunch Wednesday? How about filling your stomach and helping a charity at the same time? Check out one of the two Jersey Mike’s in Toledo on March 31 for their “Eat a Sub, Help a Charity” event.

Whether you grab a sub for one, a meal with a friend or share a catering box with your local heroes; 100% of sales go to a charity. In the Toledo area, money will support the Open Door Sober Living Program.

Orders can also be made through their app for delivery and contactless pickup.

You can participate in this event at one of the two locations in Toledo:

6710 West Central Ave

3444 Secor Road

Dine and donate in a snap all month long! We’ve partnered with more than 200 local charities during our Month of Giving to make a difference in someone’s life. Learn more about how you can Help Nourish and Help Flourish: https://t.co/caZnlt8BJ0 #JerseyMikesGives pic.twitter.com/EjPcxcdgOZ — Jersey Mike's Subs (@jerseymikes) March 12, 2021