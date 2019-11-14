TOLEDO, Ohio — A first-of-its-kind bar in Toledo is changing things up again.

The inside of the Reset barcade on Monroe Street looks a bit different now. That's because, in September, owner Jeremy Fitzgerald decided to phase out the old arcade cabinets and be the first bar in the greater Toledo area to offer a growing trend: duckpin bowling.

"We wanted to do something different, something fresh, something no one else has in town. And some of the busiest bars in the Midwest have duckpin bowling," Fitzgerald said.

Now, Reset has re-branded as Reset Pins, and features four of the condensed bowling lanes, open seven days a week.

It costs $5 a game per person, or you can rent a lane for an entire hour for $30.

You can also organize parties or plan ahead with lane reservation.

It looks like a normal bowling lane, but it's just a third of the size. The lanes are five feet wide, and 26 feet long. There are ball returns, and you have a ball that weighs about five pounds so everybody can roll it.

"And when you roll it, you see the pins are on strings. So, the strings will pop right up, the ball will return just like another bowling lane," Fitzgerald said.

The art on the wall showcases the new bowling theme for the bar as well, including a new Big Lebowski themed mural along with other pop culture references.

Now, with any bowling establishment, what's really important is knowing who has the high score. Currently, it's Fitzgerald with a 202. But, they are keeping track of everyone's score, and if you manage to get the standing high score here, you get half-priced bowling.

The duckpin lanes have only been open for about three weeks, but Fitzgerald said it has been very popular already with his patrons. So popular, that they will also be adding duckpin bowling to their Reset Rossford location sometime in 2020.

"However, we are keeping all of the vintage arcade games there. So, we are expanding there, and there will be actually four golf simulators, and four duckpin bowling lanes and the current Reset is staying the exact same," Fitzgerald said.

