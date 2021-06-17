Downtown Fremont Farmers Market kicks off Saturday

The first of many farmers markets will host a classic car show with more than 100 exhibitors on June 19.

FREMONT, Ohio — It's a true sign of summer when those outdoor community events begin popping up all across the 419.

Downtown Fremont will kick off its 2021 farmers market season on Saturday.

While they were able to host their farmers market in 2020, organizers know that people are looking forward to this year's events as COVID restrictions continue to roll back.

"This year, more people feel comfortable, they've either gotten vaccinated or just want to get out and do something. So, I think it's a mix. We've proven that we can be safe and happy and positive and fun, and this year we're just getting more people because of that," said Kristi Bilger, Director of Downtown Fremont Inc.

And that means more vendors as well.

This Saturday's market will feature a record of over 75 market vendors, along with more than 100 presenters registered to the car show.

Organizers say the farmers market has always been a solid draw for Fremont in the nearly two decades it has run, but its popularity has grown in recent years as more emphasis has been put on supporting local businesses.

"They've always been very successful here in Fremont, but we're seeing vendors from Toledo, Sandusky, you name it, all around. So yes, increased vendors, increased awareness on buying local, and it's done very, very well for us," said Bilger.