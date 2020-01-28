TOLEDO, Ohio — Who doesn't love a good doughnut?

Toledoans went wild after Krispy Kreme made its way back to town nearly two weeks ago. And who could blame us? A hot, glazed doughnut handed to us in a drive-thru window? Yes, please!

But, one of the best things about northwest Ohio, is the wealth of local, family-owned shops whose baked goods give the national chains a major run for their money.

While there are so many amazing bakeries to choose from, here are our top six picks from around the 419.

CAFE DONUTS

Cafe Donuts has sat on Monroe Street for nearly 30 years.

While the nearly perfect recipe for their delicious cake donuts is what brings the customers in, its the sense of community that keeps them coming back.

Customers are greeted by name and its almost impossible not to strike up conversation with co-owner Jennifer Reams.

"You get to meet your customers, you get to know your customers, you get to live life with your customers; are they sick, how are they doing? Just because it becomes one big family," Reams said.

And the shop isn't afraid to get creative in order to make their customers feel at home. Cafe Donuts has an entire vegan line of sweet treats, making sure no one is left out.

Cafe Donuts Our Vegan line today : lemon filled , jelly filled, chocolate filled , twists , rings , fritters and cake ..yummmmm.

The cafe isn't just inventive with its dough, it's visually innovative as well. Folks in the 419 can hire the bakery to create Instagram-worthy doughnut walls for weddings, graduation parties, or really any event, because is there ever an occasion that doesn't call for doughnuts?

Cafe Donuts Cafe Donuts added a new photo.

Looking for something sweet on a budget? Cafe Donuts has a happy hour!

Monday - Wednesday from 3 - 5 p.m: Grab a dozen for $7.99

Thursday and Sunday 6 - 8 p.m: Grab a dozen for $7.99

The store is located at 5330 Monroe St. in Toledo.

DON'S DONUTS

Don's Donuts — previously "Dawn Donuts" — has been around since 1967. Not much has changed since then, but that's a big part of its charm.

Walking through those doors is like taking a step back in time. Its maintained the same decor, down to the stools. Even the recipes have remained unchanged because they are just that good. It has the familiar feeling of walking into your grandmother's house — cozy and welcome.

"The place has been around since God created the doughnut," Don's customer Tim Stecker said. "And their doughnuts have been fantastic over the decades. I've never had a bad doughnut here and I've had to been coming here for the last 30 years. So, that's what makes it special.

Everyone has their favorites (if you're wondering, I think they have the best chocolate glazed doughnut in town). But, their best seller is by far the apple fritter.

Dons Donuts Dons Donuts added a new photo - at Dons Donuts.

While the shop exudes a feeling of yesteryear, its not afraid to take on some newer trends. Don's Donuts recently added an entire menu of fruity bubble teas, and they do not disappoint.

Don's is located at 2911 Woodville Rd. in Northwood.

HAAS BAKERY

Talk about a staple! Haas Bakery has been around since the late '80s, but its recipes are anything but dated.

Right away, it's clear that the store's owner, Andy Haas, has a true passion for the art of baking.

The shop brings with it a wealth of knowledge and creativity giving customers old school skill with new school attitude. Haas isn't afraid to take risks with flavors and his team of expert decorators take on custom orders, bringing its customers' visions to life.

Haas Bakery Look who we found!

"I developed most of my own recipes," Haas said. "I believe in creating a footprint in the marketplace that's not the same as everybody else."

While the Haas name is synonymous with packzis, the shop has made and perfected just about every baked good imaginable. From homemade bread, to eye-catching cookies and, of course, a variety of doughnuts, it truly is a one stop shop of everything delicious.

Jenson Strock

Haas is located at 2306 Starr Ave. in Oregon.

BAKERY UNLIMITED

And down the street and around the corner from Cafe Donuts, you'll find one of the two Bakery Unlimited locations on Secor Road. The store has also been in west Toledo for 30 years.

Folks at Bakery Unlimited will find over 24 donuts to choose from including vegan options.

Bakery Unlimited Toledo Everyday is a good day for a donut!

The bakery has a full line of pastries that may make guests indecisive between fresh donuts, delicious cookies and beautifully decorated cakes that are all made from scratch from recipes that have been passed down through generations.

That includes the classic Hinkle Bearclaw which has been in Toledo for over 50 years.

The ingredients on the Bakery Unlimited menu may seem limitless with their countless options, there is one common ingredient shared between them all.

"Time. Timing and knowing what you're doing. Prepping yourself. If you're not prepped for a day, you're not going to have a successful day. I've been doing it so long its like second nature to me," Ray Watson, the Head of Production Baker at Bakery Unlimited.

The second store can be found on Bancroft Street.

HOLY TOLEDOUGH

Over at Holy Toledough guests will find a new age twist on the classic pastry.

Not only is the bakery decorated with graffiti from local artist Tony Touch and different fan art, but it has an open concept kitchen.

Holey Toledough - Handcrafted Doughnuts Sour Dough-Nuts stop in tomorrow, Tuesday 1/28 and try a Olive oil... & Sea salt glazed sour dough-nut. While supplies last! Located at 3812 W. Alexis Rd. Open 6am-2pm. Pre-ordering is available by emailing contact@holeytoledough.com Check in on Facebook and get one free with any purchase!

Co-owner Chris Ritter wants guests to be able to see the ever-changing menu items get baked.

"We always have a rotating menu. It's not like you come in here one week and then the next week we have the same donuts. What's available, what's seasonal is what inspires us to create different flavors," said Ritter.

WIXEY'S BAKERY

And finally, Wixey's Bakery. The longest standing bakery on this list has been in the 419 for almost 100 years.

Not only is the taste of their full-line of baked goods, something that make this bakery unforgettable, but their full-line of merchandise does too.

You can find t-shirts, mugs and even candles at the shop that have connected and made Toledoans who have moved out of town, recognizable -- because we all know there can only be one Wixey's Bakery

And there's a reason why the bakery is been able to be stand alone for nearly a century.

"The man ingredient from 1930's, for coming on 90 years is love," said Co-owner Brian Wixey. "You can't make anything good without love right?"

Wixey Bakery "The earth is a fine place and worth fighting for" - Ernest Hemingwa... y We at Wixey Bakery are making a conscious effort to do our part in reducing plastic waste.

You can find a Wixey's Bakery Donut in south Toledo on Glendale Avenue.