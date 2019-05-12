FINDLAY, Ohio — Dietsch Brother's has been a sweet retreat for decades in the Findlay area and it's a place many in our area get gifts during the holidays.

"We get a lot of comments from people that there's just not places like this from where they're from," said Jeff Dietsch, owner of Dietsch Brother's

Dietsch Brothers in Findlay opened in 1937 and has established itself as THE place to go for chocolates in the flag city.

Among their local favorites, the biggest seller is their chocolate pretzels.

The family owned business has grown every year and currently employ nearly 100 workers at their two Findlay locations, many of which have been working for months for the current holiday rush.

"We really try to get things going in August, early September and start work. And then really by October, we're full force getting ready for Christmas," said Erika Dietsch-Brokamp, manager at the West Main Cross avenue location.

In the mid 90's, Dietsch decided to lean into their popularity around the holiday by selling gift bags, special holiday combos and even offer free gift wrapping.

Along with all of their chocolates and candies in their shop, Dietsch's also hosts an old fashioned ice cream parlor as well.

Visitors can treat themselves to a hand-scooped sundae or milkshake.

The ice cream parlor was actually the main draw for the Dietsch brothers when they first opened 82 years ago.

"But, the ice cream was bigger than the chocolate back then, today the chocolate business is bigger than the ice cream business," said Jeff.

And rest assured, Dietsch's isn't done once Christmas is over. They are also a popular stop for people looking for a gift for Valentine's Days and Easter.

"We'll get a little reprieve after the holiday, and then get back to it second week of January," said Erika.

Dietsch Brothers will be offering their Christmas specials until Christmas Eve at 3 p.m.

Dietsch Brother's in Findlay

