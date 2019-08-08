TOLEDO, Ohio —
Go 419 Weekend Rundown
Thursday, August 8
- Jazz in the Garden | Toledo Botanical Gardens | 6:30 p.m.
- Concert Time 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
- $10 general admission (cash only at the gate)
- $5 Metroparks members (each - 2 people per card)
- Children 12 and under are free
- August 8 - Gene Parker Quintet
- Parking
- Handicap only at Elmer Entrance
- Main parking at Bancroft Entrance
- Food
- A barbecue vendor will be on grounds for food purchase
- Bakery goods for sale on grounds
- Guests may bring their own food and beverages
- Guests are encouraged to bring chairs (due to wet turf, some concerts may be on concrete)
- The Garden closes at 3:00 pm the day of concert and re-opens at 5:30 pm
- No pets allowed in the Garden. No bicycles allowed in the Garden.
- Toledo Mud Hens vs. Buffalo Bisons | Fifth Third Field | 7 p.m.
- TICKET OFFERS: Ticket + Cap Package
- Score a Mud Hens game ticket and a stylish cap for just $21 -- a $7 savings! The 'Ticket + Cap Package' includes a field level game ticket and one of seven select souvenir Mud Hens hats. | More Info > https://atmilb.com/2Dplocq
- TICKET OFFERS: All-You-Can-Eat Club Seats
- The Lexus Birdcage Club is located on the Club Level at Fifth Third Field and provides incredible views of the ballpark! The 'All-You-Can-Eat Club Seats Package' includes a Mud Hens club level game ticket with unlimited access to the Chef's Table buffet. | More Info > https://atmilb.com/2vezsB4
- TICKET OFFERS: Ticket + Flight Package
- Enjoy a flight at Fleetwood's Tap Room and then head across the street to Fifth Third Field for a Hens game! For just $22 you get a flight of your favorite craft beer and a Mud Hens field level game ticket. | More Info > https://atmilb.com/2JusIaw
- TICKET OFFER: Ticket + Beer Bat Package
- The 'Ticket + Beer Bat Package' includes a field level game ticket and a 22oz domestic beer in a plastic Mud Hens bat. Offered for all Hens home games! | More Info > https://atmilb.com/2IEv6L0
Friday, August 9
- 4(19) Festival | Toledo Museum of Art | Friday - Sunday
- The Toledo Museum of Art and the Toledo Symphony Orchestra present the 4(19) Festival Aug. 9-11, the fifth in the organizations’ ongoing summer music marathon series.
- This summer’s festival features four concerts highlighting the works of 19 composers with ties to the Toledo area performed by musicians from the region.
- For all the details on this unique festival, visit toledomuseum.org/visit/events/419-festival
- Dennis DeYoung - Music of Styx | Promenade Park | 6:15 p.m.
- On sale NOW at Ticketmaster.com, The Huntington Center box office or night of show at the gate if still available.
- General admission tickets are $15 pre-sale
- $20 at the gate on the day of the show.
- Lawn chairs and blankets permitted for general admission tickets.
- VIP tickets are $45 dollars. VIP tickets include:
- Front of stage seating (no lawn chairs or blankets permitted)
- Exclusive VIP cash bar
- Exclusive VIP restrooms
- Gates open at 5 p.m.
- First act on at 6:15 p.m.
- All ages event – must purchase tickets for ages over 2 years old.
- No outside food and beverage or coolers allowed. Beer, wine, water, pop and food will be available for purchase.
- Wine by the Glass Pavilion | TMA Glass Pavilion | 6:30 p.m.
- Enjoy four wines and paired hors d’oeuvres from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. during It’s Friday! at the Toledo Museum of Art.
- Tickets are $25 Museum members and $40 nonmembers, plus tax.
- Aug. 9: Wandering the Pacific Northwest: Oregon & Washington
- Flag City BalloonFest | Findlay | Friday - Sunday
- Flag City BalloonFest is proud to present its 20th festival Aug. 9 - 11!
- It's Findlay's largest, family-fun festival
- It's completely FREE to attend
- Visit FlagCityBalloonFest.com for the schedule of events, attending balloons and much more!
- Jeep Fest Weekend: Mud Hens vs. Red Sox | Fifth Third Field | 7 p.m.
- PROMOTION: Muddy Jeep Fest Bobblehead
- Muddy is the coolest bird in town riding in his 2019 Gladiator! The first 1,500 fans will receive a Jeep bobblehead upon entrance. Or skip the lines with a first in line premium package. | Presented By Corner Dental | More Info > https://atmilb.com/2Vj3SBC
- GAME HIGHLIGHTS: Toledo Mud Crawlers Specialty Jersey
- The Mud Hens will wear specialty Jeep-inspired jerseys on August 9 and August 10 to show the world our pride in our local Jeep! Jerseys will be auctioned via silent auction on the main concourse during Friday and Saturday's games. Proceeds will benefit Helping Hens and Sunshine Communities. | Presented By Pilkington | More Info > https://atmilb.com/2WX89GO
- GAME HIGHLIGHTS: Postgame Fireworks
- Stay in your seats after the game for the tremendous Toledo Mud Hens postgame fireworks display!
- TICKET OFFERS: Dugout Fireworks Package
- Take in the tremendous Toledo Mud Hens postgame fireworks show from the dugout! The Dugout Fireworks Package includes your field level game ticket and postgame fireworks experience from the dugout. | More Info > https://atmilb.com/2DxWSWS
- TICKET OFFERS: Rooftop Bourbon Tasting
- Treat your taste buds at the Bourbon and Brisket Tasting on Fleetwood's Rooftop and the Armory! Tickets include your game ticket, a BBQ buffet, (4) bourbon samples, and (1) specialty cocktail. | More Info > https://atmilb.com/2vN7Z9Z
- JEEP FEST | Downtown Toledo | Friday - Sunday
- Friday
- Jeep Off-Road Course Welcome Party | Monroe Superstore
- Saturday
- 11 a.m. Grogan's Towne & Charlie's All-Jeep Parade | Downtown Toledo
- Sunday
- Rouen 4-Miler Run & 1 mile Walk | Downtown Toledo
- Full list of events: https://toledojeepfest.com/plan-your-weekend/schedule-of-events/
- Evening on the Water: Maumee River Kayak Adventure | Middlegrounds Metro Park | 8 p.m.
- If you’re ready to kick your paddling skills up a notch, join us for the ultimate adventure!
- Explore the ponds, streams, and rivers of the Toledo area with a naturalist on a Metroparks Paddling Experience.
- They offer eco-tours, glow and night paddles, history paddles, and more to keep you out on the water. If you want to learn more about paddling gear, how to buy a boat, and how to perform rescues, check out our Paddle Sports Classes.
- Minors must be accompanied by an adult.
- We recommend you bring a change of clothes and a towel.
- Dress to get wet and wear synthetic clothing (nylon, spandex, or polyester, no cotton).
- Wear old tennis shoes, water shoes, or sandals with a heel strap (no flip flops). Bring water and sun protection.
- Please leave all valuables at home. We will provide all boats, life jackets and other gear.
- This program runs rain or shine.
- $25, Reservations, Code 305501102
- Call 419-407-9700
Saturday, August 10
- TRRC Runaway Bride 5K | The Shops at Fallen Timbers | 9 a.m.
- This is the 40th annual Toledo Roadrunner's running of this event!!
- The first overall and master runner, top three in age groups and top three teams in each of the mother/daughter groups get awards.
- We also give a youngest and oldest finisher award!
- Back again this year - the Runaway Bride! We invite all to get out your old bridesmaid’s dress that is cluttering up your closet and chase our Run Away Bride.
- The first 10 women to finish in bridesmaid’s gowns win special prizes!
- All entrants are entered into our raffle drawing and all get a "goody bag".
- All entries receive a "buff" style headband. A shirt is available as an add on during registration.
- 8th Annual Barrio Latino Art Festival | 1411 Broadway Street Toledo | 1 p.m.
- The Barrio Latino Art Festival is a program of the Nuestra Gente Community Projects, Inc.
- Mission: to support artists, promote artistic expression, and bring visitors and neighbors together to share in the spirit of the arts in our community.
- This festival is a one-day event filled with music, dancing, food, artwork for sale and on display by local artists, mural painting, a kid's area (children must be accompanied by an adult), our annual artist recognition award, and so much more.
- This year's festival will take place on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 1:00 pm - 11:00 pm, located at 1411 Broadway St, Toledo, OH 43609.
- Please be advised that seating may be limited and we encourage you to bring folding chairs to enjoy this event.
- For more information, sponsorship, vendor space, or artist space, contact Nuestra Gente @ (567)702-0040. All artists are welcome!
- Sign up to volunteer @ https://signup.com/go/WWoTPHO
- August Moonlight Paddle with Amelia Airharts | RiverLures Kayak Adventures
- Start your evening with amazing music provided by Amelia Airharts. The ladies will begin playing at 7pm in the shop.
- While you listen we will get you all signed in.
- 8pm we will begin our journey down to the water for our 5 mile adventure, ending with a campfire, social hour and light snacks.
- This event is pre-pay only and limited to 15 singles and 10 doubles
- Piano Wars: Dueling Pianos | Hensville Park | 9:30 p.m.
- ENSVILLE LIVE CONCERT SERIES
- Start your night off with a Hens game and follow it up with fireworks and live music.
- Fleetwood's Tap Room's popular postgame music series returns to Hensville Park.
- Piano Wars delivers a high-quality alternative to generic dueling piano show.
- Sing-along, comic bits, song battles, dancing and diverse music styles are all used to engage the audience, making dueling pianos great for all ages and events.
Sunday, August 11
- Jeep 4-Miler & 1 Mile Walk | Promenade Park | 8:30 a.m.
- The Toledo Jeep® Fest 4-Miler & Jeep® Walk is presented by Rouen Jeep in Woodville
- The Toledo Jeep® Fest is a community festival that draws thousands of Jeep enthusiasts to take part in the family-friendly festival that includes an all-Jeep car show, a Jeep parade and much more.
- The 4 mile run/walk is set to take place on Sunday with a shorter walk option included.
- Come celebrate the active Jeep lifestyle with this unique run/walk through Downtown Toledo, and enjoy the swag that comes with it.