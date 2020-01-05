TOLEDO, Ohio — For almost two months now, we have been living in an uncertain world.

The next month may very well determine how much longer we have to exist in this strange state of limbo.

On Friday, some sense of normalcy returned as doctors and dentists were allowed to resume some of their regular office appointments.

On Monday, manufacturers, distributors and some office workers will be able to return to their jobs. The following week, retail stores will begin reopening.

By the end of May, we should begin to see the effect of these actions on the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many health officials, including Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski believe that there will be a surge in new infections. The question is whether the surge will be manageable, allowing us to return to normal activities sooner, rather than later.

At this point, many residents are weighing the risk of infection versus the risk of losing jobs, income, and freedom. But it's a much more difficult decision for officials, who will have to decide how much is too much when it comes to stomaching new infections and deaths.

No one wants to return to the complete shutdown of the economy again. But no one wants to add legitimacy to those early models that appear to be so wrong in predicting infections and deaths.

The next month may reveal how the rest of our summers is going to look.

NEWS OF THE DAY