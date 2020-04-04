TOLEDO, Ohio — At no other point in United States history has the reality of pre-existing conditions impacted so many.

Those with loved ones who fit the description during the coronavirus pandemic struggle daily with this question: Do I take my loved one to the hospital if it's not completely urgent?

A friend of mine in the 1980s had a mother in a coma for weeks. He says the doctor said to him, "if your mom gets sick, it's because of you." You don't want to be the one who brought coronavirus home. So you don't want to go to a hospital unless it's critically important.

John Bolster has daily appointments at St. Charles Hospital in Oregon. He is the poster child for a person with pre-existing conditions. John survived heart surgery known as a cabbage, as well as a recent stroke. He goes to St. Charles for his feet - a right foot with a nasty infection and a surgically repaired left foot. He receives treatment in a hyperbaric chamber, laying on a cart with rails that he says is like a submarine loading a torpedo.

"I'm the torpedo," he says. "I'm in there for 90 minutes a day, Monday through Friday."

Why the risk for a procedure that isn't life or death? He has no other choice if he wants to walk again.

Lisa Torgenson's mom, Louise, is facing cancer for the third time. Lisa worries about inadvertently bringing the coronavirus into her home.

Lisa Torgenson

Lisa Torgenson's mom, Louise, is facing cancer for the third time. That's in addition to being in and out of the hospital for the last three weeks due to heart issues. Taking her mother to various hospitals has been challenging for Lisa.

"You don't want to go into the place. I'm always worried about touching stuff. It's a scary situation because you don't know what you're going into," she says.

Lisa washes her hands frequently and wears a mask at the grocery store. Her mother might be on her last leg, but Lisa still doesn't want to pass on any virus like COVID-19.

As the nation braces for what the president calls a peak in coronavirus deaths in a couple weeks, families all over worry about their loved ones with pre-existing conditions. My own mother and father also fall into this category. And the biggest concern for us is whether to take these loved ones to a hospital during the coronavirus pandemic, where the soldiers in this war are nurses and doctors.

Some of us might not even know of another person who has the coronavirus. But it's easy to assume where it could be.