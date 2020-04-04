With the recent extension of social distancing, it is now starting to really scare me as far as this being a long-term situation.
I am a senior in college in my last semester, and it has really put a damper on my senior year.
I am going to school to become a journalist, so it is interesting to watch history unfold in front of my own eyes. The most important thing that I have learned from this social distancing is how much I took for granted, just being able to go out into the world, go to the stores, hang out with friends and being around my family.
Now that the extension has been moved to April 30, I realize that it is time to think outside of my normal realm. I am trying to apply for jobs, finish school, look for a place after school, and keep myself afloat. Many other people in their senior years are experiencing the same thing, and those who are out of college and providing for a family have a different set of concerns.
During this time, I am learning to have a better outlook on life, be more appreciative of the little things, and realize that there is someone out there who is struggling more than I am. I am so thankful for the technology I have because it makes staying away from family and friends just a little bit easier. I have to say I have never had such a true appreciation for my "normal life" as I do now.
- Lauren Salkiewicz
