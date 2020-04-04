So I think we can all agree that these past few weeks have been quite difficult as we experience the “dream” of getting to stay home. Well, it no longer is a dream, and many of want to return to our normal working and school life.
Yesterday was April Fools' Day and my quarantine buddies and myself decided to have a little fun with each other. It all started just after midnight, when we took two Oreo cookies, cut the middle cream out, and then filled them with toothpaste and mayo. My friend and I got a couple normal Oreos, mixed them with the tampered Oreos, and gave them to my boyfriend.
After that we did a TikTok prank, melting chocolate and butter together, and onto the light switch it went. In the middle of my boyfriend playing video games, he got up, went to the bathroom, and discovered the homemade “poop” look-alike on his hand.
We thought the games were over, but while my friend was sitting in the room, my boyfriend ran outside from the back of the house and banged on the window, scaring her. I woke on the morning of April Fools' to thinking someone had slashed my tires. However, my boyfriend just took the air out of them while I was sleeping.
We were all going a little crazy being locked indoors and not able to do much of anything. Today really helped raise our spirits! The best part was that everything we did was at home. We made the best of the situation!
- Lauren Salkiewicz
NEWS OF THE DAY
- Global cases of the novel coronavirus surpass 1 million, including 50,000 deaths.
- Michigan surpasses 10,000 cases and 400 deaths. Detroit has 2,858 cases and 101 deaths.
- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton say data show that social distancing is working, but the number of cases in the state still jumps to 355.
- Lucas County says its number of deaths is now at 6.
- Governor DeWine says the stay-at-home order will now extend until at least May 1.