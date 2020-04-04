TOLEDO, Ohio — Sunshine. Oh my gosh, we needed some sunshine.

It's not an exaggeration that it feels as though I've been on the verge of a panic attack every day. Every cough surely signals the onset of the novel coronavirus.

We are inundated with numbers, statistics, and ominous news every day.

But sunshine cures a lot of things.

Today was the first day in a while when my daughter and I could just walk and walk and listen to the kids playing, the birds chirping and watch people zoom by on their bikes.

We came home and she made some sort of painting by dropping splashes of paint onto a canvas.

And she did it in the driveway, under a brilliant sunshine.

Gov. Mike DeWine today extended the stay at home order until May 1. In the cold and cloudy conditions of Tuesday, that news may have been tough to swallow.

Under today's sunshine and warming temperatures, it wasn't as difficult of news to absorb.

I'd love to see pictures of people working in their yards or doing landscape projects or even kids enjoying the sunshine. Send them - and any stories - to blog@wtol.com.