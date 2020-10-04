TOLEDO, Ohio —

I’ve been doing stand-up for six years now. Since I started, it’s a rare week that I don’t go up at least once – and I’m one of the lazier comics.

Most people I work with hop on stage four or five times a week, sometimes driving hours to do it for maybe $10 in gas money - if it’s a decent gig.

Sure, I could talk your ear off about how we’re losing a “platform for expression” and the cities are missing out on hearing some guy’s hot take on Taco Bell or whatever, but I'll spare you the sermon.

While it is true that a lot of performers are losing an outlet in a time when it is undoubtedly most needed, many are using that creativity to find other ways to keep going. I’ve seen Zoom comedy shows, live stream concerts, and I think there’s even a music festival utilizing Mine Craft (I have no idea how that works), so people are still figuring out ways to express themselves.

But as cliché as this sounds, what I really think is missing is that sense of community. If you aren’t familiar with the “scene,” there is a really tight-knit group of artists in Toledo and the surrounding area.

I miss seeing familiar faces and pestering them with a new bit that is definitely garbage, and they confirm that with me (nicely because I’m sensitive) so I can fix it up a bit before I unveil it to the three drunk people at the bar who didn’t know the show was even happening. I miss knowing that every Thursday, I’ll be ordering some pizza hanging out with my friends who will give suggestions when I bomb and hype me up when it goes well.

I think a lot of us have complained about shows like this in the moment; it’s always a mixed bag of performers, and the audience can be a bit gruff, but we’re singing a different tune now that we don’t have the option.

Of course, I miss the better gigs, too. And for some people, clubs closing down means a big hit in their income. I’m beyond thankful that I'm able to stay at home and continue working right now.

There are so many bigger things to be worried about, but - and I can’t believe I’m saying this - sometimes I just miss those strange, unpaid shows in the back of a bar. I can confidently say I would sit through a good hour of those Taco Bell hot takes if it meant I could start joking around with my friends again.

But for now, I'll be staying home so we can flatten that curve and beat this thing together.

