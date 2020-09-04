BRYAN, Ohio — In the midst of this craziness we are all facing, I wanted to share some good news.



We surprised my mom, Karen Pardee, with a car parade on Monday to celebrate her last day of chemo.

She is a two-time breast cancer survivor. She had chemo this time, and it wasn’t the most pleasant experience, but she is a fighter.



Watching my mom go through this, I now fully agree that anyone fighting through cancer is truly a hero.



She is a kind and giving person. We wanted to give some positive back to her and celebrate with her. She deserves it.

Mackenzie Pardee





Family, friends and old work colleagues joined in. (She is a retired elementary secretary for Bryan City Schools.)



Thank you for taking time to read this. And thank you for bringing the news to us every single day. We enjoy watching your news to keep us up to date on what’s going on.



Have a wonderful day. Pass on a smile.

Mackenzie Pardee

