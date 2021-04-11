Copper Moon Studio to celebrate 15th 'Mooniversary' this Saturday

The glass studio has become a Toledo area staple, offering do-it-yourself Lil Chip projects.

HOLLAND, Ohio — It's been a glass studio staple in the greater Toledo area for more than a decade, and now you can participate in a milestone anniversary this Saturday.

Copper Moon Studio on Airport Highway in Holland is observing its 15th anniversary, or "mooniversary," to be more specific.

Over the years, the glass studio has expanded to offer a metal studio, along with their popular gallery and walk-in Lil Chips projects.

"I've never been here before, and my friends talked me into coming," said Beth Parker, who was visiting Copper Moon for the first time. "It's something that I've always wanted to do, and it's really really fun. It's relaxing and gets you into the holiday spirit."

"I think we're just having fun, hanging out together and making something fun for Christmas," said Tracey Burns, who came with Beth.

This time of year is the busiest for the glass studio, as fall and now Holiday gifts and décor are big sellers.

But the real draw for the studio isn't just with the premade pieces, but the ability for anyone of any skill level to come in and make their own glass art.

"So kids can do this; they can come play with grandma, they can bring the whole family, or you can have a quiet afternoon by yourself," Studio Manager Suzie Yeager said. "People like the fact that they can do it on the whim, on the fly. They can just stop in and create. So, it's not a big production, you can just come in and play."

Saturday's 15th Mooniversary celebration will feature special deals, live demonstrations, tie dye t-shirts, family projects, and food trucks.

Including a deal for a free magnet with any Lil Chip project completed.