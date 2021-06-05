Coming out of quarantine: Toledo Pride 'Live @ The Park' for 2021

Toledo Pride went virtual for 2020, but now it's back for a one-day celebration at Promenade Park. Tickets are limited and on sale now.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Pride is back in person at Promenade Park for its 12th annual celebration.

Things will look a little different than the last pre-pandemic, in-person event for the 10th anniversary in 2019, but it's a step toward normalcy from the virtual event held last year.

In 2020, organizers were determined to keep the event going despite the pandemic, during a time when LGBTQIA+ individuals were facing hardships politically and in their daily lives, without the usual sense of community due to COVID-19.

A two-hour simulcast called "Pride on the Inside" was shown at Casey's, Hamburger Mary's and Georgjz419 downtown and available to view online.

In 2021, it's back at home in Promenade Park in August.

The format has changed from a weekend-long celebration, instead pared down to one day and split into three sessions, pre-sale only, to accommodate social distancing. But, there will still be the usual festivities expected at the park for Pride.

Drag shows, live music, drink service, 50/50 raffles and snacks are just a few of the things teased by Pride of Toledo Foundation. ASL interpreters will be provided for each live show.

Each ticket includes Toledo Pride swag and admission for one person. Tickets are sold in pairs to seat two people together and accommodate social distancing. Tickets are available at $10 for two and covers admission to one session, which will last between 1 hour, 45 minutes to 2 hours.

You're asked to purchase tickets to only one session, so others can attend.

"Live @ The Park" is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21. The event starts at noon and limited tickets are available for pre-sale only at Toledo Pride's website here.

Plus, Toledo Pride is bringing back Toledo Pride @ The Drive-In for Sept. 9. at 7:30 p.m. at Sundance Kid Drive-In in Oregon.

Two screens will show LGBTQIA+ films, with screen one airing the 1996 comedy "The Birdcage," with Robin Williams and Nathan Lane in lead roles as a gay cabaret owner and drag queen, respectively.

The second screen will be a "people's choice" film and you can place your vote or suggestion on Facebook. There will be prizes for decorated cars, raffles, DJs and concessions.

175 tickets are available for $10 and cover entry for one vehicle at one screen. You can buy tickets here.

MORE FROM WTOL 11: