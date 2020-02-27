MAUMEE, Ohio — With the cold weather blowing in, it’s not a bad idea to curl up with something comforting. That's where Zoup in Maumee comes in.

“Today we are going to make a blazin' broccoli broth bowl. It’s a super hearty meal with fresh ingredients and our signature broth,” Zoup general manager, Chelsea Myers explained.

These SUSTAIN-A-BOWLS made its way to Zoup’s menu in September and they're pretty easy to throw together:

Step 1: Add brown rice in the bottom of the bowl

Step 2: Put some roasted fiery broccoli and whatever mushrooms you like

Step 3: Add some fresh cilantro and sprinkle on top fresh crispy carrots

Step 4: If you like it spicy, add some diced jalapeños

Step 5: Add the chicken on top

Step 6: Top it off with broth

If you can’t make it out to Zoup, you can always try to make thIS recipe at home or take the easy route and click here to order online delivery.

ZOUP has 12 different soups, served every day. The shop even offers vegan options.

