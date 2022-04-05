Comedian John Mulaney adds Toledo stop to 'From Scratch' tour

TOLEDO, Ohio — Stand-up comedian John Mulaney has added a Toledo stop to his "From Scratch" tour, making an appearance at the Stranahan Theater on May 19.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.
Mulaney is a two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor and comedian.
In 2018, he traveled the country with his "Kid Gorgeous" tour, which was eventually released as a Netflix special, winning an Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special. Three years prior, he released his "The Comeback Kid" special, which was also a Netflix original.
His newest "From Scratch" tour kicked off in March, but due to high demand, Mulaney has since added more shows in:
- Springfield, IL
- Toledo, OH
- Fort Wayne, IN
- Davenport, IA
- Peoria, IL
- Dayton, OH
- East Lansing, MI
Mulaney has been invited to host Saturday Night Live five times. He started writing for SNL in 2008 and created fan-favorite characters, like "Stefon" with Bill Hader and has made appearances on "Weekend Update" as a correspondent.
He's also written for IFC’s Documentary Now! and Big Mouth on Netflix, on which he voices the character Andrew. He is set to star in the new reboot of "Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers: on Disney Plus this spring with Andy Samberg.
Mulaney, alongside Nick Kroll co-wrote and co-starred in "Oh, Hello on Broadway" to much success. The pair has since released a Netflix special of the same name, and a podcast based on their characters Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland.
But, what's next for Mulaney? Fans of his Emmy-nominated musical variety special "John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch" will be delighted to hear the idea is set to continue with two new holiday-themed specials under the same umbrella. Mulaney representatives said they will premiere on Comedy Central sometime in the near future.
FROM SCRATCH TOUR REMAINING DATES
- Thursday, April 7 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
- Friday, April 8 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center
- Saturday, April 9 — Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Arena
- Sunday, April 17 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Sunday, April 17 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre (LATE SHOW)
- Friday, April 22 — Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center
- Saturday, April 23 — Saint Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center
- Thursday, April 28 — Berkeley, CA — Greek Theatre
- Friday, April 29 — Berkeley, CA — Greek Theatre
- Tuesday, May 3 — Los Angeles, CA — The Forum
- Saturday, May 7 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Bowl — JUST ADDED
- Thursday, May 12 — Orlando, FL — Addition Financial Arena
- Friday, May 13 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live
- Saturday, May 14 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live
- Sunday, May 15 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Wednesday, May 18 — Springfield, IL — UIS Performing Arts Center — JUST ADDED
- Thursday, May 19 —Toledo, OH — Stranahan Theater — JUST ADDED
- Friday, May 20 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center
- Saturday, May 21 — Norfolk, VA — Scope Arena
- Sunday, May 22 — Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena
- Wednesday, Jun 8 — New Haven, CT — Westville Music Bowl — JUST ADDED
- Thursday, June 9 — Springfield, MA — MassMutual Center*
- Friday, June 10 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- Saturday, June 11 — Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center
- Sunday, June 12 — Syracuse, NY — Upstate Medical University Arena
- Friday, June 17 — Atlantic City, NJ — Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
- Friday, June 18 — Atlantic City, NJ — Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
- Saturday, June 19 — Red Bank, NJ — Count Basie Center for the Arts (EARLY SHOW) — JUST ADDED
- Saturday, June 19 — Red Bank, NJ — Count Basie Center for the Arts (LATE SHOW) — JUST ADDED*
- Thursday, June 23 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
- Friday, June 24 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
- Saturday, June 25 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
- Thursday, July 14 — Chicago, IL — United Center
- Thursday, July 15 — Chicago, IL — United Center
- Saturday, July 16 — Chicago, IL — United Center
- Thursday, July 21 — Fort Wayne, IN —Foellinger Theater — JUST ADDED
- Friday, July 22 — St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center
- Saturday, July 23 — Kansas City, MO — Starlight Theatre
- Sunday, July 24 — Davenport, IA — RiverCenter Adler Theatre — JUST ADDED
- Thursday, July 28 — Montréal, QC — Salle Wilfred Pelletier - Place des Arts*
- Friday, July 29 —Newark, NJ — New Jersey Performing Arts Center — JUST ADDED
- Friday, Aug. 05 — Washington, DC — Merriweather Post Pavilion
- Saturday, Aug. 06 — Washington, DC — Merriweather Post Pavilion
- Wednesday, Aug. 10 — Vancouver, BC — Queen Elizabeth Theatre* (EARLY SHOW)
- Wednesday, Aug. 10 — Vancouver, BC — Queen Elizabeth Theatre* (LATE SHOW)
- Thursday, Aug. 11 — Vancouver, BC — Queen Elizabeth Theatre*
- Friday, Aug. 12 — Portland, OR — Moda Center
- Saturday, Aug. 13 — Seattle, WA — White River Amphitheatre
- Wednesday, Aug. 17 — Peoria, IL — Peoria Civic Center — JUST ADDED
- Thursday, Aug. 18 — Dayton, OH — Schuster Performing Arts Center — JUST ADDED
- Friday, Aug. 19 — Madison, WI — Alliant Energy Center
- Saturday, Aug. 20 — Milwaukee, WI — Fisherv Forum
- Sunday, Aug. 21 — Indianapolis, IN — TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
- Thursday, Aug. 25 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium
- Friday, Aug. 26 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium* (EARLY SHOW)
- Friday, Aug. 26 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium* (LATE SHOW)
- Sunday, Aug. 28 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium*
- Thursday, Sept. 8 — East Lansing, MI — Wharton Center — JUST ADDED
- Friday, Sept. 9 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
- Friday, Sept. 9 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre (LATE SHOW)
- Thursday, Sept. 22 – Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena*
- Friday, Sept. 23 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Mortgage Field House
- Saturday, Sept. 24 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena
- Sunday, Sept. 25 — University Park, PA — Bryce Jordan Center — JUST ADDED