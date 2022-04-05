Comedian John Mulaney adds Toledo stop to 'From Scratch' tour

Mulaney will be at the Stranahan Theater on May 19. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Stand-up comedian John Mulaney has added a Toledo stop to his "From Scratch" tour, making an appearance at the Stranahan Theater on May 19.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

Mulaney is a two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor and comedian.

In 2018, he traveled the country with his "Kid Gorgeous" tour, which was eventually released as a Netflix special, winning an Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special. Three years prior, he released his "The Comeback Kid" special, which was also a Netflix original.

His newest "From Scratch" tour kicked off in March, but due to high demand, Mulaney has since added more shows in:

Springfield, IL

Toledo, OH

Fort Wayne, IN

Davenport, IA

Peoria, IL

Dayton, OH

East Lansing, MI

Mulaney has been invited to host Saturday Night Live five times. He started writing for SNL in 2008 and created fan-favorite characters, like "Stefon" with Bill Hader and has made appearances on "Weekend Update" as a correspondent.

He's also written for IFC’s Documentary Now! and Big Mouth on Netflix, on which he voices the character Andrew. He is set to star in the new reboot of "Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers: on Disney Plus this spring with Andy Samberg.

Mulaney, alongside Nick Kroll co-wrote and co-starred in "Oh, Hello on Broadway" to much success. The pair has since released a Netflix special of the same name, and a podcast based on their characters Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland.

But, what's next for Mulaney? Fans of his Emmy-nominated musical variety special "John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch" will be delighted to hear the idea is set to continue with two new holiday-themed specials under the same umbrella. Mulaney representatives said they will premiere on Comedy Central sometime in the near future.

FROM SCRATCH TOUR REMAINING DATES

Thursday, April 7 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

Friday, April 8 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center

Saturday, April 9 — Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Arena

Sunday, April 17 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sunday, April 17 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre (LATE SHOW)

Friday, April 22 — Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center

Saturday, April 23 — Saint Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center

Thursday, April 28 — Berkeley, CA — Greek Theatre

Friday, April 29 — Berkeley, CA — Greek Theatre

Tuesday, May 3 — Los Angeles, CA — The Forum

Saturday, May 7 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Bowl — JUST ADDED

Thursday, May 12 — Orlando, FL — Addition Financial Arena

Friday, May 13 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live

Saturday, May 14 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live

Sunday, May 15 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wednesday, May 18 — Springfield, IL — UIS Performing Arts Center — JUST ADDED

Thursday, May 19 —Toledo, OH — Stranahan Theater — JUST ADDED

Friday, May 20 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

Saturday, May 21 — Norfolk, VA — Scope Arena

Sunday, May 22 — Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena

Wednesday, Jun 8 — New Haven, CT — Westville Music Bowl — JUST ADDED

Thursday, June 9 — Springfield, MA — MassMutual Center*

Friday, June 10 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Saturday, June 11 — Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center

Sunday, June 12 — Syracuse, NY — Upstate Medical University Arena

Friday, June 17 — Atlantic City, NJ — Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Friday, June 18 — Atlantic City, NJ — Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Saturday, June 19 — Red Bank, NJ — Count Basie Center for the Arts (EARLY SHOW) — JUST ADDED

Saturday, June 19 — Red Bank, NJ — Count Basie Center for the Arts (LATE SHOW) — JUST ADDED*

Thursday, June 23 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Friday, June 24 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Saturday, June 25 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Thursday, July 14 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Thursday, July 15 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Saturday, July 16 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Thursday, July 21 — Fort Wayne, IN —Foellinger Theater — JUST ADDED

Friday, July 22 — St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center

Saturday, July 23 — Kansas City, MO — Starlight Theatre

Sunday, July 24 — Davenport, IA — RiverCenter Adler Theatre — JUST ADDED

Thursday, July 28 — Montréal, QC — Salle Wilfred Pelletier - Place des Arts*

Friday, July 29 —Newark, NJ — New Jersey Performing Arts Center — JUST ADDED

Friday, Aug. 05 — Washington, DC — Merriweather Post Pavilion

Saturday, Aug. 06 — Washington, DC — Merriweather Post Pavilion

Wednesday, Aug. 10 — Vancouver, BC — Queen Elizabeth Theatre* (EARLY SHOW)

Wednesday, Aug. 10 — Vancouver, BC — Queen Elizabeth Theatre* (LATE SHOW)

Thursday, Aug. 11 — Vancouver, BC — Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

Friday, Aug. 12 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

Saturday, Aug. 13 — Seattle, WA — White River Amphitheatre

Wednesday, Aug. 17 — Peoria, IL — Peoria Civic Center — JUST ADDED

Thursday, Aug. 18 — Dayton, OH — Schuster Performing Arts Center — JUST ADDED

Friday, Aug. 19 — Madison, WI — Alliant Energy Center

Saturday, Aug. 20 — Milwaukee, WI — Fisherv Forum

Sunday, Aug. 21 — Indianapolis, IN — TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Thursday, Aug. 25 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium

Friday, Aug. 26 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium* (EARLY SHOW)

Friday, Aug. 26 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium* (LATE SHOW)

Sunday, Aug. 28 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium*

Thursday, Sept. 8 — East Lansing, MI — Wharton Center — JUST ADDED

Friday, Sept. 9 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Friday, Sept. 9 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre (LATE SHOW)

Thursday, Sept. 22 – Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena*

Friday, Sept. 23 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Mortgage Field House

Saturday, Sept. 24 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena

Sunday, Sept. 25 — University Park, PA — Bryce Jordan Center — JUST ADDED