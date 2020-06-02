FINDLAY, Ohio — Coffee Amici has been a Findlay hot spot since it opened on Main Street in 2002.

"(There's a) great big room to gather in; it just seemed perfect. We didn't really want to build out any kind of walls or have any sections, just opened it for everybody,” Coffee Amici owner Lynne Calvelage said.

The idea of being "open for everybody" is what coffee Amici is known for. From business meetings to mom groups, everyone is welcome to show up and chat over a cup of coffee.

"The gathering place was a must. That was something we needed to do,” Calvelage said.

“This place is like a combination between, like, 'Cheers' and Wall Street because probably 40 to 50% of business in Findlay happens right here instead of at their office,” Coffee Amici customer Kevin Cullen said.

One thing that separates Coffee Amici from other shops is its "pay-it-forward" card. Customers can donate money onto the card and anyone in need can use it to buy a cup of coffee.

"We load money on it from different guests who offered it and for different customers. We put money into it ourselves so if anyone comes in and is in need, you won't deny someone a cup of coffee — you wouldn't, I wouldn't and if they need something to eat that's available too,” Calvelage said.

The shop even provides free entertainment. There's an open mic every Friday from 8 - 10 p.m. for anyone who wants to show off their talent.

"The audience is really kind. They appreciate the people that have brought in their talent and it's unique and they always applaud. It's very nice," Calvelage said.

If you're looking for a place to meet new people or just want to enjoy a hot cup of coffee, you can always stop by Coffee Amici at 328 South Main St. in Findlay.

