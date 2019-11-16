TOLEDO, Ohio — If you are not looking for it you might miss it, Clip N' Dales is located on West Sylvania Avenue in west Toledo. The business has been open for 30 years now, but continues to grow.

"My mom started it back in the eighties, fast forward thirty years later and here we are she's retired I'm here now and I hope to leave it to my granddaughter," Debra Blossom, the owner of Clip N' Dales, said.

This family-owned business prides itself on not being your average dog groomer.

"The industry is constantly changing I think it's important to stay on top of it- we are an eco-friendly, green-friendly shop and I think that's very important," Bloom said.

From bathing to hair cuts, Clip N' Dales uses only natural products for your pup - even the dye they use is natural.

"I'm using a vegan safe dye on him there all natural and 100% pet-friendly," Clip N' Dales Manager Gwen Chubner said.

This unique shop doesn't just groom dogs, they provide services for other animals too.

"We trim birds nail, wings and beaks we can do ferret baths trim and ear cleaning. Guinea pigs cat brush-outs as long with nail trimmings for cats so pretty much and kind of fuzzy creature we can go ahead and help take care of," Chubner said.

If you want to treat your pup to a spa day, you can check Clip N' Dales business hours below:

Sunday: Closed.

Monday: Closed.

Tuesday: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

RELATED: The Salvation Army gets ready to kickoff their Red Kettle Campaign with their annual 5K race

RELATED: Celebrate all things local at 16th 'Maker's Mart' art fair