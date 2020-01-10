City of Toledo to host free Fall Festival for the community

The festival will include a pumpkin path pickup, drive-in movie and food trucks!

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo will host a free Fall Festival for the community in Ottawa Park!

The festival will include a pumpkin path pickup and drive-in movie Halloweentown, as well as food trucks and fresh coffee.

Kids will receive a free bag of candy, and the first 150 kids will receive a pumpkin.

There will also be a marked path to drive through the park to pick up pumpkins being passed out by volunteers dressed in costume.

Families can watch the drive-in movie in their cars, chairs or on blankets outside.