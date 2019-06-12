TOLEDO, Ohio — Break out that smooth 'Tennessee Whiskey,' country music superstar Chris Stapleton is coming to Toledo on April 22.

Stapleton's "All-American Road Show" is heading for the Huntington Center and tickets are on presale starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. General public sale starts Friday, Dec. 13 through Ticketmaster and the Huntington Center box office.

The multi-award winner's tour follows the release of his third studio album, From A Room: Volume 2, which includes nine tracks including lead single, "Millionaire.”

Joining Stapleton at the Toledo stop will be The Marcus King Band and Yola. The concert is at 7 p.m.

If you can't make the Toledo concert, Stapleton is also playing Columbus on April 23.

RELATED: Reba McEntire coming to Toledo on March 28

RELATED: Garth Brooks sells more than 70,000 tickets to Detroit show in just 90 minutes