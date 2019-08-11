FINDLAY, Ohio — With the weather getting colder, and the days getting shorter, what's a parent to do to get their kids some activity!?

Situated inside of the Findlay Mall, the Children's Museum of Findlay is a bustling tempest of excited children six days a week.

"My wife and I live in Bluffton, so during the winter we're always looking for something to do with the kids, and we come up to the Children's Museum of Findlay quite often," said Jake Slager from Bluffton.

The museum was founded five years ago and has slowly grown every year with frequent visitors and school trips.

The museum offers dozens of activities to keep the kids not only busy, but also learning important life skills at the same time.

"They're pretending that they're playing in the post office, but really they're going to all of the different mailboxes and matching things. And that is an innate," said museum executive director Linea DiBerardino.

And after a few short years, the Children's Museum of Findlay realized they were running out of space in their original location.

That's when they bought the neighboring mall storefront as well and expanded in 2017.

Now visiting kids can climb rock walls, fight imaginary fires, tend to sick animals and even plunge into a foam pit.

In addition, on the second Saturday of every month, the museum holds STEM Saturdays with additional themed Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math activities included with admission.

"In many cases, bringing to life some of the careers that kids can have or activities that they can do in the community," said DiBerardino.

The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday, and offers family memberships.

They have also recently began a program to charge only $2 for four people in families in low-income status.

"We're really proud to be able to offer the museum in hopes that everyone can come regardless of income or ability," said DiBerardino.