Evening of Play fundraiser goes virtual Saturday

The primary fundraiser for the Children's Museum of Findlay will offer a reverse raffle, music and a cooking class video for participants.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Every year, the Children's Museum of Findlay hosts a special event called an Evening of Play.

It's the museum's biggest fundraising event.

The Children's Museum of Findlay reopened in July after the pandemic shutdown. But, only 50 visitors are allowed in at a time.

And much of the staff has been pulling double duty to make sure everything is regularly sanitized.

"In order to have hands-on play, we have to be open for hands-on play. And so, that's why it was so important for us to open in whatever capacity that we could," said Museum Executive Director Linnea DiBerardino.

Now, one of the more popular exhibits at the museum, the foam pit, obviously doesn't doesn't mesh well with COVID restrictions, so it's been temporarily closed.

But, soon they'll be opening a new exhibit in its footprint: a modular ball wall for kids to still enjoy.

Along with adapting to COVID protocols, the pandemic is also affecting the museum's primary fundraiser, the annual Evening of Play, an adults-only reverse raffle event.

This year, the fundraiser will be entirely online.

With the purchase of a $100 entrance fee, you will have access to a reverse raffle with plenty of prizes for people who don't win their bids, music performances and even a cooking class from local Stix restaurant.

The funds raised at Evening of Play aren't necessary for the museum to remain open, but it is vital to be able to pay for all of the extra hands-on educational programming that will eventually pick back up once the pandemic has passed.

"We're not going to close without the fundraiser. We've been very successful with sustaining funds through this period. However, as we're able to bring back programs and do educational programming, we do need those funds to be able to do so," said DiBerardino.

You can purchase tickets to the virtual fundraiser through Friday evening at this link.

The Evening of Play: Home Edition begins 7 p.m. Saturday night.