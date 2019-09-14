Ready to change out your spring and summer annual pots for fall?

There are so many plants to choose from, with warm colors like Mums, Celosia and Black-eyed Susans, to the icy ornamental cabbage and kale, you'll have beautiful colors up through Thanksgiving. It all just depends on what you want.

If you want something that will come back every year, you need a perennial like Mums!

"Mums are hardy. Those will come back every year so you can put those in the ground. Now, Mums can be a little tricky. So, if you plant those, get them in the ground soon so they can get nice and rooted in before winter," Jenny Amstutz with Nature's Corner said.

wtol

But, when the cooler weather begins to blow in, you may want something a little cooler in color, especially late in the season. That's where the ornamental cabbage and kale come in.

"The colors and textures on the ornamental cabbage and kale are so pretty. And, these will just continue to just get wider and fuller throughout the season," Jenny said. "Great in containers, great in the ground if you want to put them around your mailbox.The color will stay well through November, so Thanksgiving can come, even a little sprinkle of snow and their still gonna pop."

Jenson Strock

That is great news for your yard and for individual pots, but what about when you want to put it all together?

MIXING PLANTS

Mixing your plants for containers can seem a bit overwhelming, but you can always ask the experts for help.

"This is the fun part of the job, so bring your containers in here and we'll help you out," Jenny said.

Jenny said that with fall plants, you can really stuff your pots.

"When you're doing things in the spring, you want to spread things out to give them room to grow, because they're gonna grow from May until late July, into the September months," she said. "These, you can really pack in and they're just so pretty."

Don't forget, you can also pep up your containers with fun colors or unique designs.

WTOL

COOL-COLORED ARRANGEMENT

If you want to stick with those icy colors, start with some beautiful purple ornamental peppers and play with height and texture by adding the annual Celosia. Toss in some of that ornamental kale and maybe some grass and you will be ready to go.

WARM ARRANGEMENT

You could start with the annual Blacked-eyes Susans, and have fun mixing from there! Those ornamental peppers come in all different colors. For a warmer look, you can throw in some yellow or red. Wrap it up with a festive bow, or add a few small plastic pumpkins for a truly autumnal feel.

Nature's Corner is located at 6036 Angola Rd, Holland, OH 43528.

*Sponsored*

RELATED: For beautiful grass come spring, fertilize your lawn now

RELATED: Hydrangeas - there's a science behind the color!*