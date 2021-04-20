Fast Lane returns to Cedar Point in 2021

Also returning for the 2021 season include Cedar Point’s VIP Tours and Boardwalk Cruiser Tours.

After the program was suspended last year due to COVID-19 precautions, Fast Lane and Fast Lane Plus are making a return to Cedar Point for the 2021 season. Cedar Point’s Tony Clark confirmed the news in a blog post Monday afternoon.

Fast Lane is the premium ticket option that allows guests to pay for access to shorter wait times on multiple Cedar Point rides. These ticket upgrades will be available to purchase starting April 26.

Cedar Point didn't sell Fast Lane wristbands during the 2020 season, but did allow skip-the-line access to guests who had previously purchased their Fast Lane upgrade before sales were halted.

Other features returning for the 2021 season include Cedar Point’s VIP Tours and Boardwalk Cruiser Tours.

Park officials also revealed Monday that reservations will be required for guests before visiting Cedar Point and the Cedar Point Shores waterpark when the parks reopen in May. The decision comes as Cedar Point says the park will be maintaining reduced capacity once again because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Online reservations will be open to season passholders starting April 26 at 11 a.m.

“You will need a reservation for each passholder for entry into Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores, every time you plan to visit,” park officials said in an e-mail that was sent to season passholders.

Clark says Cedar Point will release more details on their COVID-19 protocols for the 2021 season on April 26 as well.