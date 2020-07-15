Cedar Point lists multiple rides & roller coasters that will remain closed until further notice

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Guests visiting Cedar Point have found that some of the park’s rides – including a few roller coasters – have not yet opened for the shortened 2020 season.
The rides that are currently closed as of Wednesday, July 15 include:
ROLLER COASTERS
- Blue Streak
- Gemini
- Rougarou
- Top Thrill Dragster (park officials anticipate this roller coaster “will open soon”)
- Wicked Twister
OTHER ATTRACTIONS
- Antique Cars
- Cedar Downs Racing Derby
- Frontier Fling
- Joe Cool’s Dodgem School
- Monster
- Planet Snoopy
- SlingShot
- Super Himalaya
- Wave Swinger
- WindSeeker
When asked if these attractions would remain closed for the rest of the season, park spokesperson Tony Clark tells 3News that “availability is subject to change.”
“Check the app and website for current listings of what’s available,” Clark said.
It was previously announced that Snake River Falls, Forbidden Frontier and Snoopy Bounce will be closed for the entire 2020 season. The water park, Cedar Point Shores, will also remain closed until next year.
Cedar Point reopened its gates on July 9 – marking a two-month delay on the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The park is operating with limited capacity, reduced hours and a mask requirement. You can read more about the other changes impacting the 2020 season HERE.
