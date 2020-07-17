Cedar Point makes ‘access pass’ changes for 4 of the park’s most popular roller coasters

Guests must obtain a special pass to be able to ride Steel Vengeance, Millennium Force, Maverick and Top Thrill Dragster.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Earlier this week, Cedar Point announced procedural changes at some of the park’s biggest roller coasters, requiring guests to obtain access passes to ride Steel Vengeance, Millennium Force and Maverick.

A few days later, park spokesperson Tony Clark revealed some changes to the access pass plan – including the addition of a second distribution time for guests arriving later in the day.

“Access passes are distributed twice per day near these rides’ entrances – once around 11 a.m. and again at 3:30 p.m.,” Clark posted on Cedar Point’s site.

There is a limited number of these access passes available each day. If you don't obtain an access pass, you won't be able to join the line. Each access pass has a one-hour window in which guests need to return to access the ride's line. Lost passes will not be replaced.

“The amount we distribute at each ride allows for proper social distancing in their respective queues,” Clark said.

Top Thrill Dragster will also require an access pass once the roller coaster opens for the season, which Clark said is expected to happen soon. There are a handful of other attractions that remain closed until further notice (see that list HERE).

Cedar Point’s access pass strategy was implemented to properly space guests out while in line amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“To allow interested guests to have an opportunity to ride, only one access pass per person, per ride is permitted," Clark said. "Current wait times for these attractions will be displayed at the ride’s entrance.”

Cedar Point reopened for its shortened season on July 9. It was originally slated to open for the 2020 season on May 9, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Other park changes for this season include a mask requirement, limited capacity, reduced hours and enhanced cleaning.

2020 was supposed to honor the park's 150th season, but that celebration -- and all of the 150th attractions -- have been postponed until 2021. All 2020 season passes and applicable add-ons have been extended through 2021, but early entry and bring-a-friend benefits will not be valid this year.