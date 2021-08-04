Carrie Boldman makes history as the first female Vice President & General Manager of Cedar Point

Huron native Carrie Boldman is the first woman to take over the role in Cedar Point's 150 years in operation.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point is a summer getaway that is making “herstory.”

The amusement park announced that Carrie Boldman has been named the first Vice President and General Manager of Cedar Point in 150 years of operation.

“As a Huron native who grew up coming to Cedar Point and spent six years working here as a seasonal associate, I am tremendously proud to have the opportunity lead this talented team,” said Boldman, whose two daughters also work at the park. “The park has been a vital part of the Sandusky community for 150 years, and I look forward to forging even stronger connections with our guests through fun, immersive experiences.”

Boldman previously served as Cedar Point’s vice president of merchandise and games and brings 25 years of experience in strategic development, brand management and merchandising expertise to her new role. She spent 16 years as director of product development and design for Disney Parks and Resorts.

She then spent two years as director of marketing and sales for The Chef’s Garden, a family-owned sustainable farm in Huron, Ohio, before joining the Cedar Fair team in 2013.