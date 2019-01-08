WATERVILLE, Ohio — Do you want to showcase your artwork, non-profit or business? There are still booth spaces available in the Roche de Boeuf Festival in Waterville!

This year's festival is Saturday, September 28 in downtown Waterville.

The 45-year-old festival features a live music across three stages, as well as a variety of entertainment and activities.

Downtown streets are transformed with booths from nonprofits, local artists, businesses and food vendors.

If you're interested in reserving a booth or want more information about the Roche de Boeuf Festival, go to www.watervillechamber.com or contact the Waterville Area Chamber of Commerce at admin@watervillechamber.com or 419-878-5188.