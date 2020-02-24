PORT CLINTON, Ohio — In just a few years, the Port Clinton event "Burning Snowman" has grown into a big deal in the area; and it's happening this weekend.

Six years ago, a group of eight friends decided to burn a giant snowman to say goodbye to winter. Since then, the activity has ballooned into a full-blown destination event.

The Burning Snowman Festival drew more than 4,000 visitors to Port Clinton last year, and helped raise $20,000 for charities.

On Monday, Lenny Kromer, one of the founders of the event, was busy with the final touches on this year's doomed frosty.

The outer shell of the 30-foot snowman dried on Monday, and later it will be stuffed with cotton bed sheets soaked in Crisco and candle wax.

The snowman will then be filled with old, donated Christmas trees before being lit aflame this weekend.

The event has grown much larger than the founders could have expected, and they're happy their idea for a February party has been embraced by so many people.

"Because people are cooped up all winter long, they're ready to get out and breathe cold air and drink cold beer, put their phones down and be with friends. And that really seems to connect with a lot of people, especially in February," Kromer said.

Burning Snowman 2020 will be held at Waterworks Park in Port Clinton on Saturday, February 29.

