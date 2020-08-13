Buff City Soap keeps bringing the suds in Holland as business bubbles over during pandemic

The company uses all-natural ingredients in their products, which makes Buff City Soap a more skin-friendly alternative than some mass produced soaps.

HOLLAND, Ohio — One business is solidifying its place as a community staple in the Holland area, benefiting from a big boost thanks to the coronavirus.

Buff City Soap was founded 5 years ago in Memphis and quickly expanded with dozens of locations in several southern states and a strong presence in online sales.

About a year ago, co-founder Nick Kunkel made the decision to move back to Toledo and started his own branch of the Buff City Soap business in Holland.

At any given time, the shop offers bar soap, bath bombs, foaming soap and even laundry soap in about 50 different scents.

Curious about how it's made?

"You can actually come in and make bath bombs and make soap with us. That's one of the most fun things that we do here," said Kunkel.

Buff City quickly garnered a passionate customer base due to its use of simple, plant-based ingredients.

The movement away from using harsh chemicals and manufactured scents is a growing one, as sulfates and detergents commonly used in mass produced soaps are also commonly known to cause allergies and other unpleasant side effects.

There are 12 employees at the Holland location and the shop is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Each and every product available is made by hand and crafted locally.

"There's this sense that every product becomes special. It's not just off of a line. There's care and consideration put into everything that's made here," Kunkel explained.

Since the coronavirus pandemic stay at home order was relaxed, Kunkel said that right now is a great time to be in the soap-making business.

"We're busier now than before the shutdown. And I think that's a testament to people's heightened consciousness and awareness of hygiene," he explained.

Buff City Soap is currently finalizing plans to open a second location on Secor Road, hopefully around November.