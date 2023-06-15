Breakfast on the Farm in Fulton County shows you where your food comes from, for free

Breakfast on the Farm aims to brings consumers together with the farmers who grow their food and provide a free breakfast along the way.

METAMORA, Ohio — You can't beat a good breakfast, especially when it's free and made from fresh ingredients.

The upcoming Breakfast on the Farm event in Fulton County will not only feed you but also educate you on how local farmers get food to your table. It's a program through the Ohio Farm Bureau, inviting anyone from the public to an area farm.

The goal is to get more people familiar with how the agriculture industry works.

And for many, it will be the only other time they'll be around farm animals outside of a county fair.

"The difference with Breakfast on the Farm is you're actually getting to see where that all starts, how things get to the fair, how things get to the grocery store and how things get to your table." Roy Norman, the Senior Operations Director for the Ohio Farm Bureau in the Four County area, said.

Along with a free breakfast, visitors will get a walking tour of Triple H Farms in Fulton County and 14 educational stations to show crops, harvesting, livestock, equipment and more.

"What we see in the public is a lot of the tractors driving through the field, but there is so much more that goes on behind the scenes," Kendall Lovejoy, an agriculture and natural resources educator with the Ohio State University Extension office in Fulton County, said. "So, we're going to be able to talk about the horses and what we do in the horse barns and the cattle barns. We're going to talk about grain bin safety and the importance of that we place on that."

Triple H Farms is in its fifth generation of ownership, and current owner Tommy Herr said he is thrilled to invite the estimated 4,000-5,000 thousand visitors to his home not only to showcase how the operation is done but to also explain how farmers care for both their animals and the environment.

"I hope there is an eye-opener of the public understanding where their food comes from, how it's produced and how safe it is," Herr said.