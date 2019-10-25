BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The 2019 Bowling Green Community Holiday Parade’s theme is “Polar Express: Next Stop Bowling Green,” and the festivities begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.

The two-hour parade will be televised commercial free on WTOL.

Mayor Richard Edwards will lead the parade as the grand marshal. The Honorary Grand Marshals are:

Firefly Nights

Laura Wicks, Grounds for Thought

Gayle Walterbach, Coyote Beads

Stacie Banfield, Mode Elle Boutique

Katie Thompson, Eden Fashion Boutique

All Women Business Owners

This year’s theme was chosen by the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Parade Project Team.

Unit Registration, Sponsorship and Volunteer Information

Parade unit registration forms are available at the Chamber of Commerce office, 130 Main St., and on its website: www.bgchamber.net

The deadline to register to be in the parade is Monday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. Registration fee is $25 ($15 for nonprofits). The fee supports the expenses incurred in the production of the parade

Judging will take place in five categories:

Best of Show (wins traveling trophy)

Best Live Performance

Best Youth Organization Entry

Best Float Decoration/Construction

Most Unique

Judges will make their decisions based on how well an entry follows this year's theme, how creative decorations are, use of music, performance quality, "wow" factor, participant engagement and costumes.

Sponsorship forms also are available at the office and at the website.

Supporters will be recognized as outlined on the forms. Completed sponsorship forms should be returned to:

The BG Chamber

130 S. Main St.

Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.

Sponsorship forms must be received by Nov. 4 at 5 p.m.

For information on volunteer opportunities, contact Bethany Eschedor at 419-353-7945 or email at events@bgchamber.net

The 2019 Annual Bowling Green Community Holiday Parade is presented by the city of Bowling Green, the Chamber of Commerce, Bowling Green State University, BG Convention & Visitors Bureau and Downtown BG.

