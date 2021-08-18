Thousands expected in Bowling Green as tractor pulls, college students return

The National Tractor Pull Championship returns to Pulltown USA after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. BGSU students are also moving back in this weekend.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — It's going to be a busy weekend in Bowling Green. Thousands of people are returning to "Pulltown USA" for the National Tractor Pulling Championships. And students at Bowling Green State University are coming back.

Business owners around town are excited to have both activities back but they say they also remain vigilant with COVID-19 cases on the rise.

"They bring a lot of business to Bowling Green," said Zach Baroudi, owner of Kabob It restaurant. "And I think a lot of the businesses are all pretty excited for them to come back."

The tractor pull championship was canceled last year due to the pandemic. It brings in thousands of people and has a multi-million dollar impact on the area.

Sundae Station owner Shaun Crusa says they still had a good summer last year but missed out on the big events like the tractor pull.

"We obviously didn't get that extra traffic," Crusa said, "but I know it really affected a lot of the other businesses in town that would normally get those people in the door."

They'll be more people downtown, too. That's because BGSU students will be moving back in for the new year. And business owners like Baroudi couldn't be happier.

"It's great for business," he said. "It's great for down here, downtown. We have a lot of things that go on with students involved and it's great to see the town come back alive after the summer."

But in the middle of both returns, COVID-19 cases are making a comeback. The business owners said they feel having the students and tractors back is important. But they said people also need to step up and show responsibility.

"I respect it and everything like that," Baroudi said. "And we're going to continue to do the procedures we've been taught to do, washing hands, cleaning surfaces and wearing masks."

Crusa recognizes the loss the area suffered from not having these events last year, but admits he hopes the event doesn't lead to more cases.

"Hoping we can get through and not have many cases from the tractor pulls." he said. "But it's one of those things - it's such a financial thing for the city. The businesses really benefit from it."