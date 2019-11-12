BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Salter Family Ice Arena has been open in Bowling Green for 53 years and offers activities for everyone, whether you go by yourself or with your entire family.

"We do every type of activity here, we have actives here for the general public. So, from public skating for the casual skater who just wants to come out, and then we have learn to skate programs, we have an arts on-ice program, we also have figure skating, we have local hockey, the youth hockey association, we have five different highschools who skate out of here," Assistant Athletic Director for Arena Operations Jamie Baringer said.

From hockey to figure skating all are welcome to come and watch, and if you’re interested in skating for yourself, they have over 500 skates for guests to rent.

"We have all sizes, from toddler sizes up to a size 14 men’s. So, everything in between it's five dollars, so it’s a pretty inexpensive thing to come and do with your family, family time or date night whatever the case may be," Baringer said.

For those who are serious about learning how to skate, the arena also holds classes.

"Winter programming will start the first part of January and we offer learn to skate classes we offer learn to play hockey classes open for youth to adult," Baringer said.

Precious Jackson, who is a Learn To Skate instructor said she has a passion for skating and it’s rewarding to teach those who want to skate.

"When a student finally gets a move down completely and they’re able to do it continuously and it’s such a big excitement," Jackson said.

So whatever reason you may have to head over to the area, the staff is sure you will find something you'll enjoy.

