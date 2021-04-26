'Living on a Prayer' | Bon Jovi coming to a drive-in near you

TOLEDO, Ohio — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi will kick off the Encore Drive-In Nights 2021 concert series with an exclusive brand new show premiering on May 22.
The never-before-seen concert will be broadcast at venues around the world, including approximately 300 drive-in and outdoor theaters across the United States, Canada and Ireland, and select indoor cinemas around the globe.
Tickets for the Bon Jovi show go on sale April 29th at noon at bonjoviconcert.com.
Bon Jovi’s show follows the massive success of the Encore Drive-In Nights 2020 series, which hosted global superstars Metallica, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Kane Brown, and safely entertained nearly a million fans across North America.
“Bon Jovi is a global icon and we’re so happy that the band will be launching our 2021 concert season.” Walter Kinzie, CEO at Encore Drive-In Nights said. “The pandemic has taught us that there are new avenues for live entertainment and this model is one of the safest and most innovative options for world-class, fun events for the whole family. There are millions of fans who don’t usually attend live shows, whether it’s because they live far away from the big touring arenas or because of the cost. Artists can now connect with these fans in a completely new way.”
For more information and to see if a venue near you is presenting the show, visit encorenights.com or call your local theater.