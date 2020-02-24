TOLEDO, Ohio — If you are looking for some soulful songs and funky grooves, the perfect concert is headed to the Peristyle in March. And if you snag a ticket right now, you can bring along a friend for free.

On Monday, Feb. 24 only, folks who buy a ticket for the Bassel and The Supernaturals show can get a second one free.

The show, sponsored by ProMedica and the Toledo Museum of Art, is set for March 5 at 7 p.m.

Bassel and The Supernaturals tells the story of first generation Syrian-American Bassel Almadani. Their lyrics captivate audiences with stories of love, loss and the war in Syria.

Inspired by Otis Redding, Bassel uses the stage to engage audiences in over 100 different cities across the continent. In addition to performing in festivals, performance halls, concert series, and clubs — the group works closely with organizations that build awareness and empathy for Syrian refugees. A large portion of their proceeds benefit the Karam Foundation, an organization focused on building a better future for Syria.

Last September, Bassel took a trip to Istanbul to work with displaced Syrians. Upon his return, Bassel began to prepare for the release of a new full-length album, Smoke and Mirrors, which is set to be released this year.

Also performing on March 5 will be Wall Music, along with vocalists Anita Chery and Tracy Haynes. The group has been described as one of Toledo's most high-energy concert bands.

The group began from childhood friends in 2008 and has since developed into an awe-inspiring show.

The band plays at local venues and hits the road to provide diverse and historically classic hits. Their sound is rooted in gospel music, but seems to transcend into all genres.

Tickets for general admission are $15. Guests can also buy VIP tickets for closer seats at a price of $25. On Monday, if you use the promotion code PROBOGO, you can get a second ticket for free.

For more information on the event, click here.

