TOLEDO, Ohio — The Blarney Irish Pub is turning 13 and the bar is celebrating by giving you a sweet deal on some brews.

On Wednesday, pints of Guinness will be available for $1.13 cents between 5- 7 p.m.

After the happy hour special wraps up, bar-goers can still celebrate with a pint Guinness that has a more personal touch. Folks can create their own "stouties" with a machine that prints malt ink photos on the foam of a Guinness. Talk about being full of yourself!