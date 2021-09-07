Black Swamp Arts Festival back on in Bowling Green

Certain spots at the festival, like the beer garden, are going to be bigger to accommodate people safely, but overall most of the activities are back to normal.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — After a year of no live music or in person entertainment, Main Street in Bowling Green will once again be packed for the Black Swamp Arts festival this September.

"It feels really good to be back in the swing of things, it was really weird taking that last year off," said Carmen Cano, marketing chairperson for the festival.

Cano said the festival has a special meaning this year, especially for many of the artists who have not had the opportunity to showcase their work for so long, whether that art is visual art or music.

"We love to stress that we are 100% for the artists, the visual artists especially. We are one of the few festivals that gave all of the artists their application money back," said Cano.

Last year's festival was originally set for three full days, but since it couldn't happen, they moved it to this year. Performers for the weekend have been chosen, many of whom come from Ohio.

Certain spots at the festival, like the beer garden, are going to be bigger to accommodate people safely, but overall most of the activities are back to normal.

"People were honestly so excited to get back to live music! They've been wanting something to do, go outside," said Cano.

A big reason the festival can happen every year is because of all the volunteers that help run the different stands. They are still looking for people to sign up, if you're interested click here.