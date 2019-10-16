TOLEDO, Ohio — Spooky fun is stirring up all around the 419 this weekend. Kick it off the weekend early with A Nightmare on Market Street at the Art Loop, a special event at Art Loop - Haunted Harvest, this Thursday. From there, it's just a jump to the left ... and a step to the right as "The Rocky Horror Show" time warps back into the Maumee Indoor Theatre.

Other delights this weekend include the Folklore & Funfest at the Wood County Historical Center and Museum, Haunted Ghost Town Experience in Findlay and Sylvania's Fall Fest.

And don't forget, Toledo's most brainless Halloween part - the Adams Street Zombie Crawl - marks its 10th anniversary of undead delights this Saturday. Check out your weekend highlights here:

THURSDAY

A Nightmare on Market Street | Toledo Farmers Market | 6-10 p.m.

A Nightmare on Market Street is a special event at Art Loop - Haunted Harvest, featuring an evening of lights, local artisans, special performances, interactive experiences, food, drinks, live music, and lots of spooky fun!

Admission prices are $5 for general admission, $3 for military, students and 55 and older, and free for kids 12 and younger.

This event is rain or shine and has covered space, however, leave your furry friend at home, as no dogs are permitted.

All proceeds from this event go back to the Art Loop, a program of The Arts Commission, to support citywide, free, community, arts and culture programming and the payment of local and regional creatives.

The Rocky Horror Show | Maumee Indoor Theatre | 8 p.m. (Thursday-Saturday)

Great Scot! The 3B Productions stages cult classic "The Rocky Horror Show" at the Maumee Indoor Theatre. The show takes the stage at 8 p.m. Thursday for a three-show run. Audience participation is encouraged but be sure to check out the approved list of props here, to make sure what you're bringing is legal and appropriate. For example, leave the toast at home - the stage production doesn't have the same scenes that the movie does. For ticket information, visit the website here.

FRIDAY

Garrison Ghost Walk | Fort Meigs, Perrysburg | 7-9 p.m.

Come to Fort Meigs for a "spirited" stroll this fall during Garrison Ghost Walk. Tour the fort with your 1812 guide after dark and encounter the spookier side of this historic place. The whole family will enjoy hearing tales from the past, and while the ghosts may not be real, the fun certainly is!

Advance tickets are required for this event. Ticket sales are online only, with a credit card. No sales at the door. Visit the Fort Meigs website here to purchase tickets. Prices are $10 for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and younger.

Rock of Ages | Croswell Opera House, Adrian

Moths in the Attic listening party | Logan's Irish Pub, 414 S. Main St., Findlay | 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Moths in the Attic returns for the third Friday of the month at Logan's Irish Pub. Throughout the night the band will unveil some of the final cuts from their long-awaited debut album for the very first time.





Ghost Town Experience | 10630 County Road 40, Findlay | 6-11 p.m.

Ghost Town is a combined film, theater, outdoor drama and haunted attraction all in one in Findlay that gives audiences the chance to be the hero. This family friendly event, which runs on weekends through Oct. 26, features almost two hours of entertainment for the price of one ticket.

The first film in the lineup tells the story of how the small Ohio town of Bryerstone turns into a haunted ghost town. The 4-acre western-style property serves as the backdrop for the story. The 33-minute film shows, and then the audience is ushered into "town," where they must finish the story by following clues left both in the movie and throughout the town. The audience/citizens try to stop the evil Razell Withernitch, a local witch doctor who has cursed the town. After following clues in this immersive experience, the audience reaches a crossroads, where the "family friendly" part ends and the more traditional 20-minute "scare" haunt begins.

In addition to the film and haunts, the Ghost Town also features a Chuckwagon BBQ restaurant, opening at 5 p.m. and featuring meals for $10. Haunted Ghost Town opes every Friday and Saturday night at 6 p.m., rain or shine. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for students, $15 for kids 12 and younger. Junior Haunt runs 12-4 p.m. on Saturday and is $6 for ages 5 and older. For more information, visit them on Facebook: facebook.com/HauntedGhostTownFindlay

SATURDAY

Walk for Freedom | International Park, Toledo | 9:45-11 a.m.

Hundreds of people will walk through downtown Toledo, single-file, silent, and dressed in black, to become a voice for the 30 million modern-day slaves. The event, Walk For Freedom, has a simple goal: Raise preventative awareness to stop human trafficking before it happens, and awareness to identify and report it once it has. Same-day registration opens at 9 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. Suggested donation is $21. Pre-registration is available at a21.org.

Fall Festival: Truck or Treat! | Shops at Fallen Timbers, Maumee | 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Join The Shops at Fallen Timbers for an afternoon of Trick- or Treating at some of your favorite large vehicles, activities, food, characters more. This event will be located at the main entrance of the mall, in front of Men's Warehouse/Dillard's

Imagination Station & Planned Pethood adoption event | Imagination Station, Toledo | 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Join Gizmo the "Lab"rador as he celebrates his 10th birthday with Planned Pethood, Inc. and some friends who are looking for fur-ever homes! The event will take place outside of the Imagination Station at Festival Park.

Calvary Church's Fall Carnival | 1360 Conant St., Maumee | 12-2 p.m.

Everyone is welcome at Calvary’s Fall Carnival. There will be candy, food trucks, hay rides, face painting, pumpkin decorating, prizes, and more.



Volunteers are needed to help with hosting trunks, parking, registration, activities, and more. Click this link to sign up to help: https://dashboard.signupkiosk.com/SignupForm/?actId=00003240

Folklore & Funfest | Wood County Historical Society and Museum | 4-9 p.m.



Experience the 29th Annual Folklore & Funfest at the Wood County Historical Society and Museum. Visitors will enjoy nocturnal nature, spooky trail, crafts, s'mores, horse-drawn carriage rides, apple cider, games in Booville, and live music.



Costumes are encouraged, but not required. Food will be available for purchase. Parking, entrance, and all activities are free and open to the public. No registration needed.

Adams Street Zombie Crawl | 1700 Adams St., Toledo | 5 p.m.-1 a.m.

The Village on Adams invites you to the 10th annual Adams Street Zombie Crawl as the undead of Toledo gather together in revelry and terror!



The Zombie Details:

This event is strictly for zombies 21 and OVER.

The Adams Street Zombie Crawl will be fenced in from 11th to 20th, to contain the zombie virus.

$10 at entrance.

Re-entry will require the purchase of a new wristband.

Large bags and backpacks will not be permitted. Security bag checks and metal detection will be required for each person entering the event.

Entry gates will close at 1 a.m. in order to quarantine the zombies that have entered the street!

Once inside the area, you will have access to all six bars: Ottawa Tavern, Poco Loco, The Attic, Manhattans Pub & Cheer, Georgjz's and Wesley’s. ATMs will be on the scene and remember - cash is queen.

This event benefits The Village on Adams 501(c)3 and its mission to keep Adams Street fun, creative, beautiful, safe and weird.



Check out the Zombie Crawl website for additional details.

The Wake | Round House Bar, Put-in-Bay | 5-11 p.m.

Come mourn the passing of another fun season at Put-in-Bay at the Round House Bar's annual "Wake." Be prepared to dress in black if you want in to attend the festivities. The Round House has sponsored this event for more than 30 years.

Fall Fest & Movie Night | Oregon Parks & Rec, 5330 Seaman Road | 5-9 p.m.

Get ready for the first Oregon Parks & Rec 2019 Fall Fest! Festivities consist of Orec's last free family fun movie featuring "Pokémon Detective Pikachu."

Visitors can also watch the Pie Eating Contest (competition is by registration only; email hfox@oregonohio.org if interested.), and participate in the Monster Mural, inflatable speed arena, a caramel apple bar, pumpkin games, sack races, balloon making with Mathew Neely, axe throwing and square dancing. Games and activities will be held from 5-7 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Sylvania Fall Fest | Main Street | 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

A longstanding Sylvania tradition, the 34th annual Sylvania Fall Festival returns this year on Sunday. Several dozen food, craft, informational and other vendor booths will line Main Street, Tree City’s historical thoroughfare.

The fall festival parade will energize the town from Monroe to Main Street. Catch a stage performance at the corner of Main and Maplewood, explore Sylvania Historical Village and celebrate community.

Pups on the Patio | Backyard BBQ & Booze, 2600 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo | 1-4 p.m.

You can join Backyard BBQ for lunch, drinks, fun ... and SPOOKY PUPS! Dress up your pup and head on over to the Backyard BBQ & Booze patio and support The Compassionate Village.

The Halloween-themed dog costume contest features prizes for best costume and runner-up. Suggested entrance donation of $10 per person. Ten percent of food sales will be donated back to The Compassionate Village.

Amy Steigerwald

