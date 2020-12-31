Beirut Lebanese restaurant holds strong as Toledo staple for more than 40 years

The family-owned restaurant opened its doors back in 1977, and has been a must-visit in the Glass City ever since.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Fine dining and comfort combine at Beirut on Toledo's Monroe St.

The family-owned Lebanese restaurant opened its doors back in the '70s, and has been a staple in the Glass City ever since.

While the eatery came to fruition in 1977, the concept actually began three years prior, when Labib Hajjar and Riad Abou-Arraj opened the Beirut Bakery. As the bakery earned success, the Beirut restaurant was born and soon found its own legacy.

The continued progress is no surprise - as the food has held onto its quality for 43 years. It's nearly impossible to walk out of those doors without finding a new favorite dish, or getting a bit overstuffed from the wealth of appetizers you just had to order.

Two shining stars of that starter menu are the hummus and fried kibbi.

Labib's hummus is famous around the 419 for its perfectly smooth texture and wonderful balance of flavor. Plus, it helps that they pair it with nearly a whole pound of pita.

Of course, the fried kibbi is also a welcome treat. Crispy on the outside, while staying soft and moist on the inside, it's traditionally made with a bulgur dough, filled with meat and onions and molded into football-shaped croquettes.

If it wasn't clear from the pita, the portion sizes are well worth their prices. The Combo Jumbo seems to be one of the best deals on the menu, and one of the most satisfying. Made for two, it comes with both chicken and beef kebabs, kafta, rice and a side order of fries. Always cooked to perfection, both the chicken and the beef stay juicy, with a tangy lemon marinade.

Although the meals are filling, the dessert menu shouldn't be ignored. You can never go wrong with rice pudding, but the bird nests are truly the unsung hero. Delicately constructed from phyllo dough, surrounding a wonderfully nutty center, it is both a visual and a culinary delight.

For a closer look at the menu, click here.

Beirut's hours for dine-in, carryout and curbside service are:

Monday - Thursday: 11:30 a.m - 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.