Celebrate summer with German food and fun at the Bavarian Sports Club Sommerfest Picnic

OREGON, Ohio — Get in the summer spirit with live entertainment and authentic German food at the Sommerfest Picnic this weekend.

The free event put on by the Bavarian Sports Club takes place at Oak Shade Grove on Saturday, July 17 from 2 - 10 p.m.

The Toledo Turners Deutsche Volkstanz Gruppe kicks off the day's performances at 3 p.m. and again 5 p.m. The BSC D’Holzhacker Buam will be performing at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Bavarian Sports Club's own Denise Szkatulski will be on the accordion in the afternoon, with Sugar Frog playing hits into the evening.

Get more hands-on and join in on one of the Fingerhakeln tournaments at both 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.

You could also walk away with more than a belly full of delicious food, the 1 in 52 raffle with $1, $5 and $10 prizes is back. Plus, kids can get in on their own raffle with tons of prizes. Tickets will be sold before the picnic. Keep an eye out on the Bavarian Sports Club Facebook page here.

All proceeds benefit the Bavarian Sports Club of Toledo. For a closer look at the day's events, click here.