No GAF this year, but the Bavarian Sports Club is providing fan-favorite foods to-go

Put on your best lederhosen and pick up some potato pancakes this weekend!

TOLEDO, Ohio — While the German-American Festival has been canceled this year, there's still a way you can get your fill of all your favorite foods of the fest.

The Bavarian Sports Club is hosting a "Retro German Food Takeout" event this weekend, with everything from bratwurst to potatoes - both in salad and pancake form and equally delicious.

Here's a look at the full menu:

Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich: $6

Bratwurst with Kraut: $5

Handmade German Potato Salad: $3

2 potato pancakes with apple sauce: $3

Sauerkraut: $2

Corn on the Cob: $2

Dill Pickle: $1

Apfel Strudel: $3

German Chocolate Cake: $3

Both cash and cards are accepted.

Now, you don't have to pre-order your meal, but it is definitely encouraged. Otherwise, food will be sold until it is gone.

Click here to place your order; the deadline to get it in early is Friday at 3 p.m.

Pick up your meal at the Bavarian Sports Club drive-thru style on Saturday, August 29. You can stop by between 3 and 7 p.m. The club is located at 2102 Lagrange St. in Toledo.

Weather for Saturday seems perfect, so put on your best set of lederhosen, grab an authentic, homemade meal and dance the night away right in your own backyard.

NOTE FOR MEMBERS

The clubhouse will open for members and their guests at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. You are asked to use the drive-thru line to pick up your pre-ordered food. Then, members can park and enter the building with their meals in tow.