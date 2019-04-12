TOLEDO, Ohio — For the Toledo fire and the Toledo police hockey teams, it's the most wonderful time of the year - or at least, the most competitive. The ninth annual Battle of the Badges hockey event will kick off at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Huntington Center prior to the Toledo Walleye game.

A portion of each ticket purchased using "TPD" or "TFD" as the promo code when purchasing online will benefit Toledo Police and Toledo Fire and Rescue Department charities. The game is included with every Toledo Walleye ticket purchased.

Throughout the year, the teams square off in various charity games on the ice. The last meeting of the Battle of the Badges in 2018 resulted in a commanding Toledo fire victory 8-1 over the Toledo police.

The annual Toledo Walleye Teddy Bear Toss will follow the Battle of the Badges game, with puck drop at 7:15 p.m. versus the Cincinnati Cyclones.

A tradition in the hockey world, the teddy bear toss involves throwing stuffed animals onto the ice after the first home team goal. A wide variety of brand-new stuffed animals, not only teddy bears, was thrown onto the ice during last year's event.

The donated stuffed animals are given to local organizations that help children in crisis. Those charities include Lucas and Wood County children services, Toledo Police and Fire, Salvation Army of NW Ohio and Family House.

The Walleye hope to top last year's record of 3,601 stuffed animals.

Tickets including both games are available for purchase here.

