TOLEDO, Ohio — BASHCon calls itself a "nerd culture convention", rolling for 35 years at the University of Toledo. Over 1,000 "nerds" from across the country invade the Lancelot Thompson Student Union every year in February as BASHCon takes over the entire building with a wide variety of events sure to appeal to nerds and non-nerds alike.

You don't have to know everything about tabletop gaming either. Many panels focus on learning the games in a friendly setting, no matter what your experience level may be.

Video and arcade games, anime screenings and costuming also share the spotlight at BASHCon. And for escape room fans, Trapped Toledo will be hosting an installation.

The event also features the opportunity to shop at a wide variety of exhibitors selling everything from the ever-essential dice to leather armor and swords.

BASHCon kicks off on Friday, February 14 and runs until Sunday, February 16.

University of Toledo students get in for free, while badges for the general public range from $15 to $35.

For convention hours and to join in on the fun, tickets can be purchased in advance here.

