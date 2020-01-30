Bakery Unlimited has been a Toledo staple for 30 years.

Every day the bakery creates fresh pastries which calls for a large amount of different to be used.

"Probably 400 pounds of flour between doughnuts and things that we bake each day,” said Ryan Watson, Baker at Bakery Unlimited

Each day requires a whole production creating the delicious treats, that give guests a wide range of pastries to choose from.

But what guest love the most are their bear claws.

"We had the recipe here since 2006 when I brought it over from Hinkle’s and since then it's been a staple, you know we go through hundreds of dozens of those a week,” said Watson.

The 50-year-old recipe consists of pecan-base dough and is a cross between a cookie and a doughnut that is deep-fried.

But if you can't try this treat due to dietary restrictions, no worries. Bakery Unlimited also has a vegan menu so no one is left out.

"We have vegan options. A few fried cakes. We do vanilla frosted with Oreo, we have a chocolate and vanilla iced regular and we do a glazed one and then we have vegan cookies too,” added Watson.

Another one of their signature pastries you want to keep an eye out for this Friday is their paczki with over 10 different flavors to choose from.

Bakery Unlimited has been working hard the past two weeks to be able to serve paczkis throughout the whole month of February.

"I think I'm doing close to over 400 of those a day all the way through the month of February just to prepare for the orders,” said Watson.

Anyone looking for a place to satisfy their sweet tooth should head over to 4427 Secor Road and check out Bakery Unlimited.

RELATED: TPD officially finalizes upgrades to it's shooting range at the Scott Park facility

RELATED: Go 419 Must-do Rundown: Jan. 23-26