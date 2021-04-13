Awakening Minds Art drawing Findlay together with doodle books for a good cause

Doodle books are intended to bring the community together through art. With a doodle book and a little creativity, you can make your mark at home or at businesses.

FINDLAY, Ohio — There's a new initiative in Findlay using art as a way to draw the community together.

Soon you will start seeing doodle books popping up around Findlay.

It is a new initiative by Awakening Minds Art. The group is celebrating their 15th anniversary and is using 2021 to try to reconnect with the community after being kept separate in 2020.

From now through September and for only $5, yourself or a local business can purchase a doodle book. The books can be shared with a family member or friend, or with one of your favorite businesses.

"Doodling is great for workplace enhancement for being alert, being focused just having it at a meeting or just by your desk," said Emily Sullivan, AMA development director.

The goal is to have the book available for any patrons of these participating businesses to draw, doodle and sketch inside and leave their art for the next person to see.

Proceeds will help fund Awakening Mind Arts outreach services with school children, those with special needs and residents of retirement homes and extended care facilities.

Sullivan says art is a simple way to connect with a stranger and the occasional doodle can drastically improve your mental health as well.

"You don't have to be an artist to do it. Literally everyone, no matter the age or your ability, art is going to help you, it's going to have some benefits," said Sullivan.

Awakening Minds Art is asking if you do doodle in one of these doodle books in a public space, or pick one up for yourself, to share your doodle on social media by tagging the Awakening Minds Art and using the hashtag #ArtMakesMeConnected or #ArtMakesMeStronger.